Chainlink And Cryptoons Are Looking To Outshine Every Other Cryptocurrency In The Market – NewsWatch

The crypto market has definitely seen better days. The market has managed to overcome its humble beginnings to become one of the biggest financial industries in the world today. For over ten years, the crypto market has seen its good, bad, and ugly days. However, through it all, it has survived and provided tremendous value to investors and users. The crypto market, just like every other market, has had its fair share of bear markets. The bear markets, otherwise known as crypto winters, have all come and gone. In the wake of each crypto winter, some coins are swept away, and some coins come out stronger.

The crypto market has been dealing with one of its worst crypto winters for a couple of months now. As the days went by, the value of many coins reduced. Investors have recorded losses from several angles as the crypto winter swept through most of the coins in the market. Many investors have waved the flag of truce and given up, waiting for the crypto winter to run its course before dabbling in crypto assets again. However, a few other investors are choosing to stock up on great coins that have the potential to become huge when the crypto winter passes. While looking into such coins, many investors agree that Chainlink (LINK) and Cryptoons ($CTOON) are viable options that could make profits in the coming days.

CHAINLINK (LINK): Creating Connections

With its bright and different ideals, Chainlink (LINK) surprised the crypto world. The crypto asset is a decentralized network that offers a link to the different blockchains in the market. Through its off-chain data, Chainlink (LINK) joins the blockchains together. The blockchains do not have access to the outside world due to security issues as well as limited data. To solve that, Chainlink (LINK) provides a connection between the blockchains and the outside world.

The crypto asset has managed to become such an integral part of the crypto sphere. With the worldwide acceptance of cryptocurrency, there is no doubt that the use case of Chainlink (LINK) will only become more prominent. Due to its interesting use case, several companies have expressed interest in the coin, and one, in particular, has signed a partnership. SWIFT, a significant body in the payment sector all over the world, has linked up with the crypto asset. The coin’s Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol (CCIP) will be used by the payment platform to communicate with as many blockchains as necessary. Thanks to Chainlink (LINK), SWIFT is able to stay a step ahead of the competition through its connection to the blockchains.

Chainlink (LINK) was founded in 2017 and is operated by a sizable open-source community filled with node operators, data providers, smart contract developers, security auditors, researchers, and other players interested in the platform.

CRYPTOONS ($CTOON): Bringing Blockchain Technology To Art

Human artwork has been around for a number of centuries. In fact, the pictorial art of storytelling is considered one of the oldest ways humans pass information and entertain themselves. Though we have come a long way from cave paintings, the need for pictorial storytelling has not run out of style. With that in mind, Cryptoons ($CTOON) attempts to bring the art of storytelling into the 21st century. Through blockchain technology, the crypto asset provides a marketplace that stands out for comics, manga, and webtoons. The Cryptoons ($CTOON) team understood the human desire for escape and provided the perfect meeting ground for all comic lovers. Through the platform, creators, buyers, and lovers of comics and manga have a safe space where they can mingle with others like them. Cryptoons ($CTOON) is currently in its presale stages, but there is no doubt the crypto asset with outshine every other coin in the crypto market.

For More Information On Cryptoons:

Presale: https://www.cryptoons-token.com/how-to-buy

Website: https://www.cryptoons-token.com/

Telegram: https://t.me/CryptoonsTokenOfficial