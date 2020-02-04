Chace Johnson Who Guarded Lightfoot Drug House Sentenced to Prison

(STL.News) – A former resident of Verona, PA, has been sentenced to federal prison on federal narcotics charges, United States Attorney Scott W. Brady announced today.

Chace Johnson, age 21, formerly of Harvest Drive, previously pleaded guilty to one count of maintaining a drug involved premises before Chief U.S. District Court Judge Mark R. Hornak. Yesterday, Judge Hornak sentenced Johnson to a term of 23 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release.

According to information presented to the court in August and September of 2017, Johnson guarded the drug house on Harvest Drive in Verona, PA run by Jamie Lightfoot, Jr. and other co-conspirators. In furtherance of this, Johnson guarded large sums of money used in the drug trafficking and also acquired drug packaging material to be used in re-packaging and distribution for the drugs coming into the house.

On November 5, 2017, an FBI and Pennsylvania State Police Task Force executed a search warrant at the Harvest Drive location. The search netted 52 kilograms of cocaine and heroin, 85 pounds of marijuana, illegal steroids, three firearms, and nearly a million dollars in cash.

Assistant United States Attorneys Timothy M. Lanni and Shaun Sweeney are prosecuting this case on behalf of the government.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Pennsylvania State Police, with assistance from the South Strabane Police Department, the Elizabeth Borough Police Department, the Penn Hills Police Department and the Perryopolis Police Department, conducted the investigation that led to the Indictment in this case.

The investigation was funded by the federal Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force Program (OCDETF). The OCDETF program supplies critical federal funding and coordination that allows federal and state agencies to work together to successfully identify, investigate, and prosecute major interstate and international drug trafficking organizations and other criminal enterprises.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE