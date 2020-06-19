CFTC to Hold an Open Commission Meeting on June 25

Washington, DC (STL.News) Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) Chairman Heath P. Tarbert today announced the CFTC will hold an open meeting on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. (EDT). The meeting will be held via conference call in accordance with the agency’s implementation of social distancing due to the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic.

The Commission will consider the following:

Final Rule: Exemption from the Swap Clearing Requirement for Certain Affiliated Entities – Alternative Compliance Frameworks for Anti-Evasionary Measures (Inter-Affiliate Exemption 50.52)

Final Rule: Post-Trade Name Give-Up on Swap Execution Facilities

Proposed Rule: Electronic Trading Risk Principles

Withdrawal of the Proposed Rule and Supplemental Proposal for Regulation AT

Proposed Rule : Margin Requirements for Uncleared Swaps for Swap Dealers and Major Swap Participants (Phase VI Compliance Date Extension)

Final Rule: Prohibitions and Restrictions on Proprietary Trading and Certain Interests in, and Relationships With, Hedge Funds and Private Equity Funds (Volcker Rule)

Members of the public may listen to a live, audio-only feed via conference call using toll or toll-free numbers provided below. The live audio feed will also be streamed at www.cftc.gov. Persons requiring special accommodations to listen to the meeting because of disabilities should email press@cftc.gov.