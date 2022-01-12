CFTC Suspends Registration of Ted Brent Alexander

CFTC Issues Order Suspending Ted Brent Alexander Registrations as a Commodity Trading Advisor and Associated Person

Washington, DC (STL.News) The Commodity Futures Trading Commission announced today that it issued an order suspending the registrations of Ted Brent Alexander of Jackson, Mississippi. The CFTC filed a Notice of Intent to Suspend or Modify registration under Section 8a(11) against Alexander on September 2, 2021. The CFTC action is based on a federal criminal indictment charging Alexander with six felony counts of securities and commodities fraud, conspiracy, and wire fraud.

Case Background

Alexander has been registered with the CFTC as a commodity trading advisor (CTA) and associated person (AP) since October 2008. The CFTC’s Notice of Intent states that the relevant indictment charges Alexander with the commission of, or participation in, crimes involving violations of federal law that reflect upon his honesty or fitness to act as a fiduciary and that are punishable by imprisonment for a term exceeding one year. Federal commodity laws allow Alexander’s registration to be suspended until his criminal matter is completed. If Alexander is found guilty of the charges, his CTA and AP registrations can be permanently revoked.

Settlement Suspends Alexander’s Registrations

Alexander, without admitting or denying the charges in the Notice of Intent, consented to the entry of a CFTC order that suspends his registrations as a CTA and AP.

The Division of Enforcement thanks the National Futures Association for its assistance.

The Division of Enforcement staff members responsible for this case is Erica Bodin, Michael Solinsky, and Rick Glaser.