Cboe Statement on Passing of Founding President Joseph Sullivan III

CHICAGO, IL (STL.News) Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), a market operator and global trading solutions provider, today issued the following statement:

Cboe Global Markets mourns the loss of Joseph Sullivan III, the Founder and first President of the Chicago Board Options Exchange, who passed away on October 2, 2020. Cboe extends condolences to the Sullivan family and expresses sincere gratitude for Sullivan’s vision and drive to launch Cboe 47 years ago, establishing the listed options industry in the U.S.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE