Cboe Global Markets Agrees to Acquire Leading Canadian ATS MATCHNow

Planned acquisition provides Cboe expansion opportunity into one of the largest global equities markets

Ownership of leading Canadian ATS would broaden Cboe’s North American equities business

Deal expected to be accretive and close in the third quarter of 2020, pending regulatory approval

CHICAGO, IL (STL.News) Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), one of the world’s largest exchange holding companies, today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire MATCHNow, the largest equities alternative trading system (ATS) in Canada, from Virtu Financial, Inc. Upon successful completion of this acquisition, Cboe will gain a foothold in a key capital market new to the company, while expanding the geographic presence and diversifying the product capabilities of its North American equities business. Ownership of MATCHNow is also expected to provide Cboe with a strategic pathway to build towards a comprehensive equities platform for the Canadian markets and potentially establish a significant presence in the region.

