Casinos in Detroit Generated $1.3 billion in Revenue in 2022, a Slight Decline From 2021

(STL.News) Michigan is one of the biggest and most successful markets for gambling in the U.S. The history of gambling in Michigan goes all the way back to 1933 when pari-mutuel horse races opened their doors to the public. Now the state can boast of some of the best casinos in the state, iGaming establishments, and plenty of excellent options that players can choose from. Of course, Detroit is the cornerstone of Michigan’s gaming industry.

Detroit Casinos Generated Almost $1.3 Billion in Revenue for 2022

In 2022, Detroit retail casinos earned $1.276 billion from gaming and sports betting, a decrease of nearly 1% from the previous year.

On January 10, the Michigan Gaming Control Board revealed the retail revenue figures for December. While sports betting handle fell 17.8% year over year, casino gaming income decreased by less than 1%.

While the decrease may sound a little pessimistic, even though it’s just 1%, it has to be mentioned that the U.S. gambling market has experienced some changes and challenges. Many new operators entered the market, others left it due to major competition, Virginia saw a court battle over skill games, and New Jersey’s casino workers went on strike.

With that being said, let’s look at the revenue from three Detroit casinos for December 2022.

Detroit Casino Revenue for December 2022

The three retail casinos in Detroit, MotorCity Casino, MGM Grand Detroit, and Hollywood Casino in Greektown, reported $108.3 million in revenue from slot machines and table games for the month of December.

This is the highest revenue month since April ($116.9 million) and an 8.4% increase over November’s total of $99.9 million. However, compared to December 2021’s total of $111.4 million, it was down 2.8%.

The three casinos in Detroit reported $16.1 million in handling for retail sports betting in December 2022. From the $18.1 million figure in November, that represented an 11.3% decrease. In terms of handling, it was also the second-lowest month of the year.

2022 Revenue Breakdown for Three Detroit Casinos

Here is a deeper look at a few of the statistics from the entire year.

Three casinos in Detroit saw a combined revenue of $1.26 billion, 0.8% less than in 2021.

March had the highest revenue of $120.9 million.

February saw the lowest revenue of $95.6 million.

The MGM Grand Detroit had an increase in income in 2022 compared to 2021, while Hollywood Casino at Greektown and MotorCity Casino saw a decline.

MGM Grand Detroit’s Revenue in 2022

MGM Grand Detroit earned $600 million in 2022, an 8.3% increase over 2021.

April saw the highest revenue of $56.8 million.

February had the lowest revenue of $46.3 million.

MotorCity Casino’s Revenue in 2022

MotorCity Casino earned $396.5 million in 2022, a 9.5% decrease over 2021.

March saw the highest revenue of $39.3 million.

February had the lowest revenue of $28.9 million.

Hollywood Casino at Greektown’s Revenue in 2022