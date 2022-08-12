Casey Lynn Convicted of First Degree Murder

McLaughlin Man, Casey Lynn Crow Ghost Convicted of First Degree Murder and Firearm Charge

United States Attorney Alison J. Ramsdell announced that Casey Lynn Crow Ghost, age 44, of McLaughlin, South Dakota, was found guilty of First Degree Murder and Use of a Firearm During a Crime of Violence that Causes Death as a result of a three-day federal jury trial in Aberdeen, South Dakota. The verdict was returned on August 11, 2022.

The convicted charges carry penalties of mandatory life in prison and a $250,000 maximum fine, as well as a $200 special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund, and restitution.

Crow Ghost was indicted by a federal grand jury in January of 2021.

The conviction stems from the December 12, 2020, shooting death of Crow Ghost’s romantic partner in McLaughlin. The victim’s body was discovered on December 15, 2020, and an autopsy determined she died from a gunshot wound to the back of the head. Crow Ghost was interviewed by law enforcement and claimed that the shooting was both an accident and a result of self-defense. Evidence gathered by law enforcement showed Crow Ghost murdered the victim with a handgun and did so with premeditation.

This case was investigated by the FBI, the Bureau of Indian Affairs, Office of Justice Services, Standing Rock Agency, and the Corson County Sheriff’s Office. Assistant U.S. Attorney Cameron J. Cook prosecuted the case.

A presentence investigation was ordered, and a sentencing date was set for October 31, 2022. The defendant was remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today