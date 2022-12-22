CarMax slides on earnings misfire as inflation pressures continue to build

Mario Tama/Getty Images News CarMax (NYSE:KMX) reported total retail used vehicle unit sales declined 20.8% in Q3 to 180,050 and comparable store used unit sales declined 22.4% from the prior year’s third quarter. The auto retailer said it believes vehicle affordability challenges continued to impact unit sales performance. Headwinds cited by KMX for the quarter included widespread inflationary pressures, climbing interest rates, and low consumer confidence. CarMax (KMX) noted that external title data indicated the compnay gained market share on a year-to-date basis through October, athough some recent loss of market share has been seen. Total retail used vehicle revenue decreased 19.1% compared to a year ago, driven by the decrease in retail used units sold as the average retail selling price was up $535 per unit or 1.9% compared to the prior year. Total wholesale vehicle unit sales decreased 36.7% to 118,757 versus the prior year’s third quarter. Wholesale volume was negatively impacted by the rapidly changing market conditions and retail selectivity, our decision to shift some units from wholesale to retail to meet consumer demand for lower priced vehicles. Total wholesale revenues decreased 40.1% compared with the prior year’s third quarter due to the decrease in wholesale units sold and a decrease in the average wholesale selling price by almost $600 per unit, or 6.0%. Retail used vehicle gross profit declined 20.8% during the quarter, reflecting the decline in retail unit sales. Retail gross profit per used unit was in-line with a year ago at $2,237. Looking ahead, CarMax (KMX) said it is focused on profitable market share gains that can be sustained for the long-term. CarMax (KMX) expects capital expenditures will end the fiscal year at approximately $450M vs. a previous estimate of $500M. Shares of CarMax (KMX) swung 11.57% lower in premarket action to $52.50 after the earnings misfire. The Seeking Alpha Quant Rating on CarMax (KMX) was flashing Sell ahead of the report.