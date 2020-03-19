Career Offender Derrick Coleman Sentenced To Over Eighteen Years In Federal Prison For Bank Robbery

(STL.News) – U.S. District Judge James S. Moody has sentenced Derrick Coleman (41, New Port Richey) to 18 years and 4 months in federal prison for bank robbery. As part of his sentence, the court also entered a money judgment in the amount of $5,000, the proceeds of the bank robbery.

A jury found Coleman guilty on November 19, 2019.

Evidence presented at trial showed that, on June 30, 2018, Coleman visited a Chase Bank in Tarpon Springs and spoke to a teller about opening a new account. As the teller explained the process, Coleman placed a bag on the counter, told the teller that he had a gun, and demanded money from the teller. The teller complied and Coleman fled the bank with $5,000.

The Tarpon Springs Chase bank robbery was Coleman’s thirteenth bank robbery. From February 2007 through December 2007, Coleman engaged in a bank robbery spree, where he robbed or attempted to rob twelve banks in Illinois.

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Tarpon Springs Police Department. It was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Charlie D. Connally.

This is another case prosecuted as part of the Department of Justice’s “Project Safe Neighborhoods” Program (PSN), which is a nationwide, crime reduction strategy aimed at decreasing violent crime in communities. It involves a comprehensive approach to public safety — one that includes investigating and prosecuting crimes, along with prevention and reentry efforts. In the Middle District of Florida, U.S. Attorney Maria Chapa Lopez coordinates PSN efforts in cooperation with various federal, state, and local law enforcement officials.

