Career Criminal Sentenced for Distributing Cocaine

NORFOLK, Va. – A Portsmouth man was sentenced today to 150 months in prison for distributing cocaine after previously receiving at least two felony convictions for controlled substance offenses.

According to court documents, Craig Antonio Dawson, 51, helped co-conspirator Charles Boomer, 46, of Portsmouth, operate a drug stash house in Portsmouth across the street from an elementary school. On September 17, 2018, this location was the site of an attempted armed robbery where a third co-conspirator, Keith Redman, 27, also of Portsmouth, was shot. Police caught the three of them in a car, with Boomer sitting on wholesale amounts of crack cocaine, powder cocaine, and marijuana. The officers also recovered a gun used in the shooting on the floorboard within reach of all three of them. When Boomer exited the car, the arresting officer observed cash falling out of his pant legs and recovered more cash and the magazine matching the gun from his pockets. Dawson had additional crack cocaine in his pocket.

Dawson and Boomer were arrested then released from jail within the next week or two. By the next summer, they had moved to another drug stash house in Portsmouth and been the subject of three controlled buys of cocaine coordinated by law enforcement. Investigators searched the residence, recovering even more crack and powder cocaine.

In 2020, Boomer and Redman were sentenced to 16 years and 10 years in prison respectively for their role in the conspiracy. Since 2018, four additional defendants, all from Portsmouth, have been sentenced in connection with this case. For their roles in the conspiracy, Michael Howard, 42, was sentenced to 108 months, William Peele, 48, was sentenced to 121 months, Antonio Brown, 47, was sentenced to 210 months, and Roman Hurdle, 43, was sentenced to 108 months.

Jessica D. Aber, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia; Jarod Forget, Special Agent in Charge for the Drug Enforcement Administration’s (DEA) Washington Division; and Renado Prince, Chief of Portsmouth Police, made the announcement after sentencing by Senior U.S. District Judge Raymond A. Jackson.

Assistant U.S. Attorney William Jackson prosecuted the case.

The case was investigated as part of the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF). Dawson is the final defendant to be sentenced under OCDETF Operation Promotional Deceit. This operation resulted in seven convictions, more than 84 years in prison sentences, and multiple kilograms of heroin, crack cocaine, and powder cocaine removed from the streets.

The OCDETF program is a federal multi-agency, multi-jurisdictional task force that supplies supplemental federal funding to the federal and state agencies involved in the identification, investigation, and prosecution of major drug trafficking organizations. The principal mission of the OCDETF program is to identify, disrupt and dismantle the most serious drug trafficking, weapons trafficking, and money laundering organizations, and those primarily responsible for the nation’s illegal drug supply.

