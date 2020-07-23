Carbondale Police Investigating Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm

Carbondale, IL (STL.News) On 07-21-2020, at approximately 9:14 p.m., City of Carbondale Police Officers responded to the 1000 block of East Grand Avenue in reference to a report of shots fired. Officers found damage to two vehicles as a result of the shots fired and learned the suspects already fled from the area. There were no reported injuries as a result of the incident. There is not any suspect information to provide at this time. Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact the police department at 618-457-3200. This investigation into the incident is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the City of Carbondale Police Department at (618) 457-3200. You may also call the Carbondale/SIU Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (618) 549-COPS (2677) or the Murphysboro/Jackson County anonymous tip line at (618) 687-COPS (2677). Anonymous tips may also be made by selecting the “Crime Stoppers” tab located on the main page of this website. Please help yourself, along with your county, its communities and the university campus by using these numbers if you witness, or have any information pertaining to, a crime. Cash rewards for information which leads to an arrest are also made anonymously. Remember, crime doesn’t pay, but Crime Stoppers does!

