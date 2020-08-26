Capital Region Gang Member Darrell Chapman Sentenced to Over 16 Years in Prison for Drug and Gun Offenses

(STL.News) – Mike Stuart, United States Attorney for the Southern District of West Virginia, joined by federal, state and local law enforcement officials, will hold a press conference today at 3 p.m., regarding law enforcement actions.

Where: Robert C. Byrd United States Courthouse (in front of the courthouse)

300 Virginia Street East

Charleston, WV 25301

When: Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at 3 p.m.

