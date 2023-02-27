Candicci’s Restaurant to Close on Monday’s

Candicci’s Restaurant and Bar in Ballwin, Missouri, has announced they will be closed on Mondays.

BALLWIN, MO (STL.News) Candicci’s Restaurant and Bar has announced that they will be closing on Monday to relieve stress to existing staff due to a lack of staff.

This is a normal condition in the current work environment, as fewer young people are not forced to work by their parents and stress from the pandemic, and there is a multitude of reasons why the workforce and work ethics have changed across the globe. It will likely be an economic killer as people refuse to work. Nonetheless, this topic is for another time and article.

Candicci’s Restaurant and Bar is an Italian restaurant that has offered authentic Italian cuisine to the St. Louis region for more than 40 years.

Naturally, we hope for the best, especially for restaurant industry members.