Candicci’s Restaurant, Ballwin, MO offers Easter Family Special

Candicci’s Restaurant and Bar, Ballwin, MO is offering an Easter Family Special

Ballwin, MO (STL.News) Candicci”s Restaurant and Bar has fed families by offering Easter Sunday buffets’ for generations, making it one of their busiest days of the year. However, with the recent demand for restaurants to close dine-in, they have created a Easter Family Special menu available for carry-out or delivery.

Additionally, Candicci’s recently announced that they created a GoFundMe page to raise money to pay for food that will be donated to local health care workers and first responders helping fight the cornoavirus. Everybody is thankful for their bravery and sacrifices during this difficult event. As of today, $500 has been raised. However, they need to raise more money to help feed these brave souls. Candicci’s expresses their sincere appreciation for those that have donated.

Candicci’s will provide complete transparency offering updates. Candicci’s has been reliable over the years stepping up to help raise money for those in need for first responders and families that have been faced with multiple challenges.

Special recognition goes to the following people for their donations:

Amy Heeger

Terri Zamarripa

Barbara Vanderbeek

Chuck & Christy Bobbitt

Mary Lewis

Anonymous

Zenobia Perry

K Burton

Tami Short

Candicci’s Easter Family Special Menu

Choice of 2 entrees:

Sliced Top Round of Roast Beef

Honey Baked Ham

Roasted Pork Loin (in Apricot or Raspberry Glaze)

Chicken Breast (Parmesan, Piccata, Or Marsala sauce)

Choice of 2 sides:

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

Italian Fried New Potatoes

Roasted Vegetables

Italian Green Beans

Spaghetti Bolognese

Mac and Cheese

All orders come with the following:

Toasted Ravioli

Famous House Salad

Bread and Butter

Warm Baked Pie

Easter Family Special Price of $75 + Tax – Add an additional person for $18.75

Doing your own Easter dinner, but want some of your Candicci’s favorites as well? Enjoy some of these items at home as well!

Full Pan or Half Pan

Lasagna – $100 – $50

Con Broccoli – $80 – $45

Mostaccioli – $80 – $45

Baked Ravioli – $80 – $45

Fett W Chicken – $80 – $45

House Salad – $45 – $25

Call to place your order at (636) 220-8989 – Accepting orders until April 11th – Available for Curbside Pickup or Delivery on April 12th – Location is 100 Holloway Rd, Ballwin, Missouri 63011

Visit Candicci’s website for the latest updates.