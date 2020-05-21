Canada Appoints Honorary Consul, Sonette t. Magnus to Promote Collaboration between Canada and Missouri

Local St. Louis attorney Sonette T. Magnus is Canada’s new Honorary Consul based in St. Louis

St Louis, MO (STL.News) Local attorney Sonette T. Magnus is Canada’s new Honorary Consul based in St. Louis. Appointed by the Canadian Consul General in Chicago John Cruickshank, Ms. Magnus will promote the Canada-US relationship in the greater St. Louis area, working to advance trade between Missouri and Canada in strategic areas including agriculture, goods, services and energy. In partnership with the Consulate General based in Chicago, Ms. Magnus will also collaborate with local St. Louis partners and policy-makers on issues such as environment and climate conservation.

“We are thrilled to have Sonette joining our team,” Consul General John Cruickshank said. “Her excellent reputation, deep investment in the community, Canadian roots and expertise on international trade and law makes her perfectly suited to this role. She brings a wealth of experience and we are confident that Sonette will help nurture business opportunities for citizens on both sides of the border. Now more than ever, as we find ourselves facing the unprecedented challenges that come with managing business during a global pandemic, we need someone who can advance trade and overall engagement between Canada and St. Louis.”

Named partner at Lewis Rice, LLC earlier this year, Ms. Magnus represents clients in courts throughout the State and Federal Courts. She also practices in the Governmental Solutions and Administrative Law Department, where her experience includes implementing practical strategies to achieve business results and influencing public policy in the greater St. Louis area. She focuses on bridging strategic alliances between the public and private sector, particularly shepherding public-private partnerships. Previously, Ms. Magnus clerked for Chief Judge Kathy A. Surratt-States of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern District of Missouri.

Linked as friends, partners and allies, Canada and Missouri share a long and deep history and connection. The cross-border relationship reflects a common history, ideals and mutual commitment to address the most challenging bilateral, multilateral and global issues of the day. The United States and Canada share deeply integrated economies and enjoy the largest bilateral trade and investment relationship in the world. The two countries share the goal of enhancing shared prosperity, creating jobs, protecting workers and the environment and promoting sustainable economic development. Canada is Missouri’s largest trading partner with annual trade of $10.8 billion annually.

Ms. Magnus follows the late John Bachman as Honorary Consul and will serve a three-year term.