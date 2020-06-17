Camden County Man Jose Colon Charged with Selling Phony Prescriptions

(STL.News) – An employee of a Mount Holly, New Jersey, medical practice was arrested today for allegedly selling fraudulent prescriptions for controlled substances, U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito announced.

Jose Colon, 36, of Sicklerville, New Jersey, is charged by complaint with one count of distributing controlled substances. He is expected to appear by videoconference later this afternoon before U.S. Magistrate Judge Ann Marie Donio.

According to documents filed in this case and statements made in court:

Colon, who is not a medical provider, used the identities of doctors with whom he worked to make and sell fraudulent prescriptions for controlled substances, including Oxycodone, Adderall, Percocet, and Xanax. Colon sometimes met his customers in person with a prescription pad to sell the fraudulent prescriptions for cash. He also submitted fraudulent prescriptions electronically to pharmacies in exchange for electronic payments from his customers. Colon advised his customers on how to fill the fraudulent prescriptions, including instructing them to wait until the medical practice was closed so that Colon would be able to answer any phone calls from the pharmacies questioning the validity of the fraudulent prescriptions.

The count of distributing controlled dangerous substances carries a maximum potential penalty of 20 years in prison and a $1 million fine.

U.S. Attorney Carpenito credited special agents with the FBI Newark Division, Atlantic City Resident Agency, under the direction of Acting Special Agent in Charge Douglas Korneski with the investigation leading to today’s arrest. He also thanked the FBI Newark Health Care Fraud Task Force, whose members include the Galloway Township and Middle Township Police Departments, as well as the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office, for their assistance on this investigation.

The government is represented by Assistant U.S. Attorney Jeffrey Bender of the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Camden.

The charge and allegations contained in the complaint are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

