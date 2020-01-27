Camden County Man Daniel Watson Sentenced To 37 Months In Prison For Role In Conspiracy To Distribute Oxycodone

(STL.News) – A Camden County, New Jersey, man was sentenced today to 37 months in prison for his role in conspiring to distribute oxycodone, U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito announced.

Daniel Watson, 41, of Bellmawr, New Jersey, previously pleaded guilty to an information charging him with one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute oxycodone. U.S. District Judge Robert B. Kugler imposed the sentence today in Camden federal court.

According to documents filed in this case and statements made in court:

From December 2017 through June 26, 2018, Watson and others engaged in a conspiracy which resulted in the trafficking of 1,180 oxycodone pills – 680 of which were unadulterated oxycodone and 500 of which were pressed pills mixed with hydrocodone, codeine, and methylphenidate. As part of the investigation, law enforcement observed Watson’s participation in eight controlled purchases. Three of these controlled transactions were carried out by the defendants in front of the major Philadelphia hospital where co-defendant Anthony Pepe was employed as the chief surgical technologist and while he was dressed in his hospital scrubs. Pepe was sentenced Nov. 20, 2019, to 30 months in prison.

In addition to the prison term, Judge Kugler sentenced Watson to three years of supervised release.

The government is represented by Assistant U.S. Attorney Christina O. Hud of the U.S. Attorney’s Office Criminal Division in Camden.

Defense counsel: Christopher O’Malley Esq., Assistant Federal Public Defender, Camden

