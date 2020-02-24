Cambridge Woman Phaedra M. Sheets Indicted for Stealing Social Security and Snap Benefits

(STL.News) – A Cambridge woman was arrested on Friday, February 21st for stealing Social Security and Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits.

Phaedra M. Sheets, 45, was charged in an indictment with two counts of theft of public funds. Sheets pleaded not guilty before U.S. District Court Magistrate Judge M. Page Kelley.

According to the indictment, Sheets stole approximately $71,636 in Social Security benefits from December 2009 through September 2018. Sheets also stole approximately $13,923 in Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits, formerly known as food stamps.

The charge of theft of public funds provides for a sentence of up to 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a fine of $250,000 or twice the gross gain or loss, whichever is greater. Sentences are imposed by a federal district court judge based upon the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

United States Attorney Andrew E. Lelling; Scott Antolik, Special Agent in Charge of the Social Security Administration, Office of Inspector General, Office of Investigations, Boston Field Division; and Suzanne M. Bump, State Auditor of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts made the announcement today. Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Karen Burzycki of Lelling’s Major Crimes Unit is prosecuting the case.

The details contained in the charging document are allegations. The defendant is presumed innocent until and proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

