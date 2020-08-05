Cambridge Man Ezequiel Netzahualt Pleads Guilty to Gun and Cocaine Trafficking Charges

(STL.News) – A Cambridge man pleaded guilty today to firearms trafficking charges related to six separate sales.

Ezequiel Netzahualt, 25, pleaded guilty to dealing firearms without a license and selling cocaine base, commonly known as crack cocaine. U.S. District Court Judge Leo T. Sorokin scheduled sentencing for Dec. 2, 2020. Netzahualt was charged in February 2020.

Netzahualt sold 11 firearms in Cambridge during six separate transactions between October 2019 and January 2020. Netzahualt also sold crack cocaine on Nov. 20, 2019.

The charge of dealing in firearms without a license provides for a sentence of up to five years in prison, three years of supervised release and a $250,000 fine. The charge of distribution of a controlled substance provides for a sentence of up to 20 years in prison, up to a lifetime of supervised release and a $1 million fine. Sentences are imposed by a federal district court judge based upon the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

United States Attorney Andrew E. Lelling; Kelly D. Brady, Special Agent in Charge of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Boson Field Office; and Cambridge Police Commissioner Branville G. Bard Jr. made the announcement today. Assistant U.S. Attorney Evan Gotlob of Lelling’s Major Crimes Unit is prosecuting the case.

