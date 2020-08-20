California Woman Marissa Weisbly Pleads Guilty to Iowa Meth Conspiracy

(STL.News) – A woman who conspired to distribute methamphetamine pled guilty August 19, 2020, in federal court in Sioux City.

Marissa Weisbly, 33, from Los Osos, CA, was convicted of conspiring to distribute methamphetamine.

At the plea hearing, Weisbly admitted that on February 8, 2020, while patrolling the Grand Falls Casino parking lot in Larchwood, IA, law enforcement ultimately recovered four bags containing 1,215 grams of actual methamphetamine, two digital scales, drug paraphernalia, $817 in a safe, heroin, and marijuana in the vehicle Weisbly shared with two others. Weisbly further admitted that she and her co-conspirators had brought pounds of methamphetamine to the Midwest to distribute to others.

Sentencing before United States District Court Chief Judge Leonard T. Strand will be set after a presentence report is prepared. Weisbly remains in custody of the United States Marshal and will remain in custody pending sentencing. Weisbly faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years’ imprisonment and a possible maximum sentence of life imprisonment, a $10,000,000 fine, and at least 5 years of supervised release following any imprisonment.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Mikala Steenholdt and was investigated by the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, Lyon County Attorney’s Office, and Iowa Department of Criminalistics Investigation.

