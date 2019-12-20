California State Prison, Los Angeles County Investigating Inmate Death, Timothy Johnson as a Homicide

LANCASTER, CA (STL.News) California State Prison, Los Angeles County (CSP-LAC) officials are investigating the death of an inmate as a homicide.

On Dec. 17 at approximately 9:45 a.m., staff near a Facility C housing unit saw inmate Timothy Johnson applying pressure to his neck, which was actively bleeding.

Responding staff summoned an ambulance for the injured inmate and provided life-saving measures. Johnson was transported to an outside hospital where he was treated for a puncture wound to his neck. He was pronounced dead by hospital staff at 2:45 p.m.

CSP-LAC investigators have identified inmate Noel Mayorga as a suspect in the homicide. Mayorga has been placed in segregated housing pending an investigation into his involvement in the incident.

Mayorga, 44, was received by CDCR on Nov. 20, 2015 from Riverside County to serve 32 years and eight months for two counts of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, a second-strike offense and two counts of DUI resulting in great bodily injury or death to more than one victim.

Johnson, 55, was received by CDCR on Sept. 23, 2010 from San Bernardino County to serve life in prison with the possibility of parole for first-degree burglary and second-degree burglary, a second-strike offense.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department along with the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office are assisting CSP-LAC’s Investigative Services Unit in the investigation of the suspected homicide. The Office of the Inspector General has been notified.

LAC provides long-term housing for male inmates classified as minimum-, medium- and maximum-security. CSP-LAC opened in 1993, houses approximately 3,200 inmates and employs more than 1,540 people.