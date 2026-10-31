California Mall Shooting Leaves 1 Dead, 6 Injured

FAIRFIELD, CA – October 31, 2026 (STL.News) A shooting inside a Spirit Halloween store at Solano Town Center in Fairfield, California, left one person dead and six others injured Friday evening, October 30, prompting a major law enforcement response and an investigation into who was responsible for this insane Halloween nightmare.

The Fairfield Police Department reported that officers responded to the shooting at approximately 8:30 p.m. Pacific Time. The incident occurred at the shopping center at 1350 Travis Boulevard, near Interstate 80.

Authorities confirmed that seven people suffered gunshot wounds. One victim died from their injuries, while the six surviving victims were transported to local hospitals. At least three of those injured were reported in critical condition.

Fairfield Police Chief Dan Marshall addressed the shooting during a news conference late Friday, explaining that detectives were interviewing witnesses and working to identify the person or persons responsible.

The shooting occurred the evening before Halloween, as shoppers visited the seasonal costume retailer.

Police had not released the victims’ identities, announced an arrest, or established a motive in the initial reports available Saturday morning.

Police Confirm One Fatality and Six Injuries

The Fairfield Police Department confirmed the casualty figures in a statement released shortly after the shooting.

According to the Associated Press, seven people were shot inside the Spirit Halloween store at Solano Town Center.

One victim died from their injuries. Six others were taken to hospitals for treatment, with at least three initially reported in critical condition.

Authorities did not immediately release the names or ages of the victims.

The confirmed figures matched reporting from ABC News, Bay City News, and the San Francisco Chronicle.

During his late-night briefing, Marshall also addressed conflicting reports circulating on social media about the number of people injured.

The San Francisco Chronicle reported that police disputed online claims suggesting that between 13 and 15 people had been transported to hospitals.

Marshall confirmed that the number of gunshot victims was seven.

The department’s statements established the initial casualty count while investigators continued examining the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Shooting Occurs at Spirit Halloween Store

Investigators identified the Spirit Halloween store as the apparent center of the incident.

During a news conference at approximately 11:30 p.m. Friday, Marshall said the shooting appeared to have been concentrated at the seasonal retailer.

Bay City News reported that the police chief emphasized the investigation was continuing and that detectives were working to determine exactly what happened.

Solano Town Center is an enclosed shopping mall serving Fairfield and surrounding communities in Solano County.

The property contains multiple retail businesses and shared shopping areas.

The shooting prompted police to secure the surrounding property while emergency medical personnel responded to the injured.

Investigators had not determined whether gunfire extended beyond the Spirit Halloween store into other areas of the shopping center.

Authorities also had not established whether the victims were deliberately targeted or whether the shooting resulted from a confrontation.

No motive had been publicly confirmed.

The timing of the violence attracted additional attention because it occurred just hours before Halloween, when customers were visiting stores for last-minute holiday purchases.

Spirit Halloween operates seasonal retail locations offering costumes, decorations, and related merchandise.

However, investigators had not identified any connection between the shooting and Halloween activities beyond the location and timing.

Witnesses Describe Chaos at Shopping Center

Witness accounts published by California news organizations described a frightening scene as shoppers attempted to escape.

The Los Angeles Times reported that Daniela Seabra Rios and her son were waiting in a vehicle in a parking lot across from the Spirit Halloween store when they saw people fleeing.

Rios described seeing numerous people running and screaming, including families.

She and her son took cover on the floor of their vehicle while waiting for police to arrive.

The newspaper also reported that a woman whose daughter worked at an Ulta Beauty store in the shopping center received a distressed telephone call after gunfire erupted.

Her daughter reportedly heard several gunshots as employees were preparing to close for the evening.

Bay City News interviewed Fairfield resident Michelle Marie Anderson, who said she was dropping off her niece at the mall when she heard a young person calling for assistance.

Anderson believed the individual had been shot while escaping from the vicinity of the store.

She described people running from the area as the emergency unfolded.

These accounts provide perspectives from witnesses near the shooting. Investigators continued gathering evidence to establish the complete sequence of events.

Multiple Law Enforcement Agencies Respond

The shooting prompted a substantial emergency response involving Fairfield police, firefighters, emergency medical personnel, and assisting law enforcement agencies.

Bay City News reported that Solano County sheriff’s personnel were also present.

The California Highway Patrol assisted Fairfield police with traffic control and efforts to secure buildings, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

Suisun City police officers also responded through a mutual-aid request.

Officers searched parts of the shopping center while emergency medical personnel treated victims.

The response continued late into Friday evening as detectives began interviewing witnesses and processing the crime scene.

Authorities had not announced when the affected areas of the shopping center would reopen.

The San Francisco Chronicle reported that the mall was expected to resume operations once police completed the necessary work at the scene, although no specific reopening time had been established.

Detectives Work to Identify Suspect

The identity of the shooter remained unknown in the initial reports released Saturday morning.

Marshall confirmed that investigators were reviewing available evidence and speaking with witnesses.

Police had not determined publicly whether one person or multiple individuals were responsible.

The San Francisco Chronicle reported that investigators had not established whether the shooting was targeted or connected to gang activity.

Authorities had not released evidence supporting a particular motive.

Investigators were also seeking surveillance footage from the shopping center.

During his news conference, Marshall acknowledged that cameras at the mall could provide information useful to detectives.

ABC News reported that police were working to obtain footage and other evidence that could help identify the shooter.

Police had not released a suspect description or announced an arrest in the initial reports reviewed.

The investigation remained active.

Police Say No Immediate Threat to Public

Initial reports described an active incident at Solano Town Center, generating concern about whether an armed suspect remained inside the shopping center.

The San Francisco Chronicle subsequently reported that police did not believe there was an immediate threat to the broader public.

Marshall also indicated that other locations were not under lockdown.

However, police continued searching for information that could identify the person responsible.

The shopping center remained an active crime scene while investigators examined evidence and interviewed witnesses.

An active crime scene does not necessarily mean an active shooter remains present.

The designation reflects continuing police work at the location.

Authorities encouraged residents to obtain updates from official sources rather than rely on unverified social media reports.

Neighboring Community Offers Support

The shooting also prompted concern in neighboring Suisun City.

According to the San Francisco Chronicle, Suisun City Mayor Alma Hernandez issued a statement offering condolences to the victims’ families and thanking first responders.

Suisun City police officers assisted Fairfield authorities during the emergency.

Hernandez encouraged residents to support those affected by the shooting and recognized the work of the officers responding to the incident.

The emergency affected a regional shopping destination frequented by residents from Fairfield and surrounding communities.

The involvement of multiple law enforcement agencies reflected the seriousness of the response.

Police Request Public Assistance

The Fairfield Police Department is asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact investigators.

People who were inside Solano Town Center, near the Spirit Halloween store, or in surrounding parking areas Friday evening may have witnessed events relevant to the investigation.

Investigators are seeking information that could help identify the person or persons responsible.

Witness observations, photographs, and video recordings may assist detectives as they reconstruct the events surrounding the shooting.

Anyone with relevant information can contact the department directly.

Fairfield Police Department

Telephone: 707-428-7600

Email: [email protected]

Police have said they will provide additional updates through official department communication channels, including social media and Nixle.

Residents are encouraged to avoid circulating unverified information about suspects, victims, or possible motives.

Fairfield Community Awaits Answers

The shooting left Fairfield residents confronting a tragedy at the beginning of Halloween weekend.

One person lost their life, six others were wounded, and at least three surviving victims were initially reported in critical condition.

The victims’ identities had not been publicly released in the initial reporting.

Authorities also had not announced an arrest or established a motive.

Investigators continued reviewing evidence and interviewing witnesses as they worked to determine who was responsible and what led to the shooting.

The incident disrupted a familiar shopping destination and left families and businesses dealing with the consequences of sudden violence.

For the victims’ families, the immediate concerns include medical treatment, recovery, and obtaining answers.

For investigators, the priority remains identifying the shooter and establishing the circumstances surrounding the crime.

The Fairfield Police Department has requested public assistance and said it will release more information as the investigation develops.

STL.News will continue monitoring official announcements concerning the Solano Town Center shooting.

Sources: Fairfield Police Department statements and Police Chief Dan Marshall’s October 30, 2026, news conference; Associated Press reporting dated October 31, 2026; ABC News reporting by Jon Haworth; Bay City News Service reporting published by ABC7 Bay Area; San Francisco Chronicle reporting; and Los Angeles Times reporting by Iris Kwok. Information reflects the initial police investigation and reporting available on October 31, 2026.