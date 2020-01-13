California Homebuilding Foundation Announces 2020 Hall of Fame Inductees

SACRAMENTO, CALIF. (STL.News) – The California Homebuilding Foundation (CHF) will host its 36th annual Hall of Fame at the Westin St. Francis on Union Square in San Francisco on the evening of June 9, 2020.

Since 1985, CHF has annually honored outstanding individuals who exemplify leadership, innovation and philanthropy in the homebuilding industry. Each inductee is a trailblazer in their chosen field and is passionately dedicated to continuing CHF’s mission of forging a bright future for the next generation building workforce.

This year’s Hall of Fame will celebrate the lifetime achievements of four remarkable professionals with a black-tie dinner and formal induction ceremony. Please join the Foundation in congratulating our 2020 inductees:

Kent Aden (HomeFed Communities), Steve Kalmbach (PulteGroup, Inc.), Steven Kellenberg (Kellenberg Studio) and Jeffrey Roos (Lennar Corporation). For more information on the 2020 Hall of Fame gala and full biographies of current and past honorees, visit the webpage http://www.mychf.org.

Kent Aden:

President of HomeFed Communities in Carlsbad, CA. Kent Aden has over 35 years of experience in planning, entitlement, land development and homebuilding for more than 25,000 homes in Southern California. He previously served as Executive Vice President of The Otay Ranch Company for 18 years and Vice President of Community Development for EastLake Development Company for 11 years. Aden is the former President of the San Diego Building Industry Association (BIA) and chaired the 2008 Pacific Coast Builders Conference (PCBC). He has an MBA from California State University, Fullerton, and a BA degree in Architecture from the California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo. For Kent Aden’s full biography, visit https://www.mychf.org/aden-kent/.

Steve Kalmbach:

President of PulteGroup, Inc.’s Northern California Division in Pleasanton, CA. Steve Kalmbach started at PulteGroup in 2000 and has over 30 years of experience in the real estate industry, including residential, industrial, retail and mixed-use development. He is responsible for delivering over $10 billion in revenue and overseeing the sale and construction of almost 12,000 homes at PulteGroup. Kalmbach previously served as Vice President for Catellus Development (now Prologis) and Jones Lang Wooten (now JLL). He received his MBA in Finance from the Anderson School at UCLA and his undergraduate degree in Political Science from UCLA. He currently serves on the Board of Directors for CBIA and HomeAid of Northern California. For Steve Kalmbach’s full biography, visit https://www.mychf.org/kalmbach-steve/.

Steven Kellenberg:

Founder of Kellenberg Studio in Laguna Beach, CA. Steven Kellenberg is an urban planner and designer with over 40 years of experience in new communities, mixed-use town centers, business parks and redevelopment. Prior to serving as a Senior Vice President at the Irvine Company, he worked 16 years at Phillips, Brandt and Reddick (PBR) and 15 years at EDAW/AECOM, where in addition to planning multiple projects around the globe, his team developed integrated models for economic-based sustainability. Steve received his BS in Landscape Architecture from Iowa State and Master’s in Urban Design from Harvard Graduate School of Design. He is on his 20th year teaching at the USC Master of Real Estate Development program. For Steven Kellenberg’s full biography, visit https://www.mychf.org/kellenberg-steven/.

Jeffrey Roos:

Regional President (West Region) of Lennar Corporation in Orange County, CA. Jeff helped establish Lennar in California in 1995 through the financial restructuring of Bramalea California, where he served as President. Jeff managed the Lennar Orange County Division start-up until becoming the Western Regional President in 2000. Subsequently, he has overseen the sale and construction of over 60,000 homes and $20 billion in revenue throughout California, Arizona and Nevada. Jeff helped establish and has served as President of the Homeful Foundation and its predecessor, Lennar Charitable Housing Foundation, since its inception. The organization has funded over $10 million to homeless organizations throughout California with plans to expand nationwide. For Jeff Roos’ full biography, visit https://www.mychf.org/roos-jeffrey/.

About the CHF Hall of Fame

The homebuilding Hall of Fame is an annual awards gala presented by the California Homebuilding Foundation (CHF), a 501(c)3 non-profit organization advancing the homebuilding industry through scholarships, research and education. CHF is committed to preserving the history of exemplary homebuilding professionals and celebrating builders, architects, developers and associates recognized for excellence and success in their careers. To learn more, visit http://www.mychf.org.