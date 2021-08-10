California Governor on Death of Jeremiah Hart

SACRAMENTO, CA (STL.News) Governor Gavin Newsom today issued the following statement regarding the death of California Highway Patrol (CHP) Officer Jeremiah Hart:

“Jennifer and I send our heartfelt sympathies to the family, friends and colleagues of Officer Hart during this difficult time. The death of a dedicated law enforcement hero is a painful and real reminder of the risks these women and men face every day protecting the people of California.”

Officer Hart, 44, passed away on August 8, 2021 due to complications from COVID-19. A member of the CHP since 2009, he was most recently assigned to the Newhall Area Office. During his more than 12 years with the CHP, he was also assigned to duty at the Antelope Valley Area and Oakhurst Area offices.

Officer Hart is survived by his children, Timothy, Courtney and Ezekiel; parents, Ken and Teresa; and six siblings.

In honor of Officer Hart, Capitol flags will be flown at half-staff.