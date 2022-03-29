California Governor Newsom Signs Tribal Compacts

SACRAMENTO, CA (STL.News) Governor Gavin Newsom announced that he has signed tribal-state gaming compacts between the State of California and the Middletown Rancheria of Pomo Indians of California and the Santa Rosa Rancheria Tachi Yokut Tribe.

The new compacts reflect the Governor’s and the Tribes’ mutual commitment to a respectful government-to-government relationship, promoting tribal economic development and self-sufficiency, and a strong tribal government. The compacts’ terms respect the parties’ interest in improving the quality of life of tribal members through a framework that generates revenue for governmental programs, fairly regulates gaming activities, affords meaningful patron and employee protections, and provides thorough environmental review for potential off-reservation impacts. The compacts are the culmination of a lengthy negotiation process, compromises, and careful consideration of requirements under the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act, United States Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals precedent, and technical guidance, prior compact approvals, and secretarial procedures issued by the United States Department of the Interior.

The compacts are intended to support tribal government investment in expanded tribal government services, local jurisdictions, and non-profit and civic organizations for improved fire and emergency medical services, law enforcement, public transit, education, housing, environmental protection, tourism and other service and infrastructure improvements. The compacts reflect a commitment by the Tribes to support the Revenue Sharing Trust Fund and the Tribal Nation Grant Fund so that the economic benefits of gaming extend to all tribal governments in California.