California Governor Newsom Kicks Off Weeklong Tour Meeting with Individuals Receiving Homeless Services

GRASS VALLEY, CA (STL.News) California Governor Gavin Newsom kicked off a week-long homelessness tour in Grass Valley Monday to highlight the state’s comprehensive response to the homelessness crisis, meet with individuals experiencing homelessness and hear from the providers on the ground who work to house and assist these individuals daily.

The Governor visited two homeless service providers and shelters in Grass Valley. He toured the SPIRIT Peer Empowerment Center, which is a day-use home center that offers space for individuals experiencing homelessness to access mental health services and take self-help classes. He also visited Nevada County’s Homeless Outreach and Medical Engagement (HOME) project, which provides physical health assistance as well as low-barrier housing and services for pets.

“Homelessness isn’t just a concern in our cities – it’s a suburban issue and a rural issue, too. No Californian can say that homelessness is someone else’s problem,” said Governor Newsom. “Every corner of our state has too many people living on the streets. And the crisis puts stress on public resources, from emergency rooms to jails to public works departments. It takes an unprecedented level of partnership between local, state, and federal government.”

The Governor was joined by Assemblymember Megan Dahle (R-Bieber), Grass Valley Mayor Lisa Swarthout, and county and city service providers. The HOME project has engaged 139 people since it was launched last year. Nevada County stands to receive $1 million from the $650 million in emergency aid made available through the state budget last year.

The Governor began the year by signing an executive order as part of a comprehensive state response to homelessness, including the creation of the California Access to Housing and Services Fund, expediting the availability of state land assets, and standing up a state crisis response team. The Governor’s action focuses on prevention and early intervention, moving people off the streets and providing them services, and creating new temporary housing to effectively reduce street homelessness.

In his State Budget proposal released Friday, the Governor formally announced more than $1 billion in homeless response funding, including $750 million for this new Access to Housing and Services Fund, and a major new investment to reform Medi-Cal so that health providers transform health care to deliver integrated physical and behavioral health.

Last year, the Governor signed 13 bills into law to help confront the homelessness crisis and others to fuel new housing development. In September, the Governor called on the Trump administration to increase federal investments in housing options for people experiencing homelessness and requested 50,000 additional Housing Choice Vouchers (HCVs) and Veterans Affairs Supportive Housing (VASH) vouchers. In July, Governor Newsom announced regional leaders and statewide experts who will advise his Administration on solutions to address the state’s homelessness epidemic.

Governor Newsom has also released the full $650 million in State Emergency Homeless Aid and issued a challenge for cities and counties to partner with the state on immediate impact solutions to tackle homelessness.

The Governor will continue his tour throughout the week with stops in the Inland Empire, Los Angeles County, Central Valley and the Bay Area.