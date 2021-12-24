California Governor Newsom Announces Appointments

SACRAMENTO, CA (STL.News) Governor Gavin Newsom announced the following appointments:

Lisa Constancio, 50, of Sacramento, has been appointed Senior Deputy Director at the State Board of Education. Constancio has been Deputy Superintendent of Public Instruction at the California Department of Education since 2019, where she has held several positions 2006, including Director of the School Fiscal Services Division and Director of the Charter Schools Division. She served in several positions at the Office of Public School Construction at the Department of General Services from 1997 to 2006. Constancio earned a Master of Arts degree in Organizational Management from the University of Phoenix. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $188,160. Constancio is a Democrat.

Michael “Mike” Keever, 60, of Camino, has been appointed Chief Deputy Director at the California Department of Transportation, where he has served as Acting Deputy Director since 2021. Keever has served in several positions at the California Department of Transportation since 2003, including Division Chief – Project Management, Division Chief – Division of Engineering Services, Principal Bridge Engineer, Division of Engineering Services Deputy Division Chief, Supervising Bridge Engineer, Division of Engineering Services Structure Design Office Chief, Supervising Transportation Engineer, District 8 Design Manager, Acting Principal Bridge Engineer and Earthquake Engineering Office Chief. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $209,004. Keever is a Republican.

Tony Dang, 35, of Oakland, has been appointed Deputy Director for Sustainability at the California Department of Transportation, where he has served as Sustainability Program Manager since 2020. Dang held several positions at California Walks from 2012 to 2020, including Executive Director and Deputy Director. He is a member of the American Institute of Certified Planners of the American Planning Association. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $165,000. Dang is a Democrat.

John Reynolds, 38, of Oakland, has been appointed to the California Public Utilities Commission. Reynolds has been Managing Counsel at Cruise LLC since 2019. He held multiple positions at the California Public Utilities Commission, including Interim Chief of Staff to Commissioner Genevieve Shiroma in 2018, Advisor to Commissioner Carla Peterman from 2015 to 2018 and Public Utilities Counsel from 2013 to 2015. He was Associate at De la Pena & Holiday LLP in 2012. Reynolds earned a Juris Doctor degree from the University of California, Hastings College of Law. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $174,621. Reynolds is a Democrat.

Charles Nies, 57, of Merced, has been reappointed to the California Student Aid Commission, where he has served since 2018. Nies has served as Vice Chancellor of Student Affairs at the University of California, Merced since 2016, where he was Associate Vice Chancellor and Dean of Students from 2006 to 2016. He served in several positions at Miami University from 2000 to 2006, including as Assistant Dean. Nies earned a Master of Arts degree in Counseling Psychology and a Doctor of Philosophy degree in Educational Leadership from Washington State University. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Nies is a Democrat.

David R. O’Brien, 37, of West Sacramento, has been appointed to the California Student Aid Commission. O’Brien has been Vice Chancellor of Government Relations for the California Community Colleges Chancellor’s Office since 2020. He served as Director of Government Affairs for the California Student Aid Commission from 2016 to 2020, as well as Legislative Manager and Acting Assistant Director for Legislation at the California Department of State Hospitals from 2012 to 2016. O’Brien was a Legislative Analyst at the California Department of Mental Health from 2010 to 2011. He was a Student Legislative Assistant for the California Environmental Protection Agency from 2009 to 2010. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. O’Brien is a Democrat.