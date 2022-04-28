California – $68 Million in Awards for Six Homekey Projects

Governor Newsom Announces $68 Million in Awards for Six New Homekey Projects

SACRAMENTO, CA (STL.News) Governor Gavin Newsom announced $68.6 million in awards for six new Homekey projects throughout California. When fully operational, the projects will provide 231 housing units for people experiencing, or at risk of experiencing, homelessness.

Since the announcement of Governor Newsom’s $2.75 billion extension of Homekey last year, the state has approved 61 projects that will create more than 3,400 housing units for unhoused Californians, for a total allocation of more than $968 million.

“Homekey funding announced this week will provide support to communities throughout California – from our foothill and coastal areas, through the state’s central valley and southern cities, these awards will make a huge difference in the lives of Californians in need of a hand up,” said Governor Newsom. “Nearly every week we are awarding tens of millions in funding to communities eager to partner with the state to put an end to the homelessness crisis.”

The Governor’s multibillion-dollar homeless housing investments will provide more than 55,000 new housing units and treatment slots in the coming years. Building on last year’s historic $12 billion investment to help get the most vulnerable people off the streets, the California Blueprint proposes an additional $2 billion investment in behavioral health housing and encampment rehousing strategies, creating a total $14 billion package to confront the homelessness crisis.

“With another $68 million in funding announced today, we are nearing the $1 billion mark! This is incredible progress in a very short time, and with funded Homekey projects in every region of California,” said Business, Consumer Services and Housing Agency Secretary Lourdes Castro Ramírez. “The state is continuing to work with care, speed and in partnership with local communities to mitigate homelessness and produce more dignified housing to meet this crucial need across our state.”

“The type of coordination and commitment that we see with Homekey – federal, state and local partners all working together – is exactly what we need all across the board to end our homelessness crisis,” said Department of Housing and Community Development Director Gustavo Velasquez. “I commend all our great partners for their efforts in getting these seven projects started so we may soon be helping unhoused Californians get a roof over their heads.”

Today’s awards include the following projects: