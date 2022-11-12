Business

Calfornia gasoline slides as Chevron refinery production fears ease

November 12, 2022
Alexander Graham

kckate16 California gasoline futures fell in the Los Angeles wholesale market on Friday as fears of production disruptions at Chevron’s (NYSE:CVX) El Segundo refinery went unrealized, Reuters reported, citing West Coast market traders. CARBOB gasoline for November delivery sold at an $0.80/gal premium on December Nymex RBOB gasoline (NYSEARCA:UGA), down $0.25 from Thursday’s price, and December CARBOB fell $0.05/gal to a bid-offer spread of $0.35/$0.39 on top of January RBOB on Nymex. A fire burned for more than two hours earlier in the week at the El Segundo refinery, but Chevron (CVX) said the blaze was not in a major process unit. The news could help bring down California prices at the pump, which consistently run among the highest in the U.S. California pump prices averaged $5.448/gal on Saturday, according to AAA, about a penny less than Friday and $0.02 less than a week ago but ~$1.65 below the national average. Believing big oil producers making record profits are “ripping off” customers, California Governor Gavin Newsom has threatened to impose a windfall profits tax on the companies.