Caldwell Man Francisco Martinez Campos Sentenced to 7.5 Years for Trafficking Methamphetamine Near a School

(STL.News) – Francisco Martinez Campos, 57, of Caldwell, was sentenced in U.S. District Court to 90 months in prison for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute near a school, U.S. Attorney Bart M. Davis announced today. Chief U.S. District Judge David C. Nye also ordered Campos serve eight years of supervised release following his prison sentence. Campos pleaded guilty to the charge on December 18, 2019.

According to court records, a federal grand jury indicted Campos on April 9, 2019. Law enforcement officers seized a pound of methamphetamine from Campos down the street from a middle school. Campos was under the supervision of the Idaho Department of Correction at the time of the offense.

This case was investigated by Treasure Valley Metro Violent Crimes Task Force. The Task Force is comprised of federal, state, and local agencies. These agencies include Federal Bureau of Investigation; Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; Ada County Sheriff’s Office; Boise Police Department; Caldwell Police Department; Canyon County Sheriff’s Office; Meridian Police Department; Nampa Police Department; and Idaho Department of Correction, Bureau of Probation and Parole.

