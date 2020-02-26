CA Man, Eduardo Fernando Orozco-Lizaola Indicted for Carrying Two Kilos of Cocaine Aboard Train Traveling Through KC

KANSAS CITY, MO (STL.News) A Sacramento, California, man was indicted by a federal grand jury today for carrying more than two kilograms of cocaine aboard a train traveling through Kansas City.

Eduardo Fernando Orozco-Lizaola, 22, was charged with possessing cocaine with the intent to distribute in an indictment returned by a federal grand jury in Kansas City. Today’s indictment replaces a federal criminal complaint that was filed against Orozco-Lizaola on Jan. 28, 2020.

According to an affidavit filed in support of the original complaint, a detective with the Kansas City Police Department contacted Orozco-Lizaola aboard a train that arrived at the Kansas City terminal for a layover on Jan. 28, 2020. Orozco-Lizaola had a ticket to Newark, New Jersey.

Orozco-Lizaola allowed the detective to search his backpack, which was underneath his seat. The backpack contained some clothes and two bundles with a total of approximately 2.4 kilograms of cocaine.

The charge contained in this indictment is simply an accusation, and not evidence of guilt. Evidence supporting the charge must be presented to a federal trial jury, whose duty is to determine guilt or innocence.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Trey Alford. It was investigated by the Kansas City Interdiction Task Force and the Drug Enforcement Administration.

