CA Attorney General – Cease-and-Desist – Avid Telecom

California Attorney General issued a cease-and-desist order against Avid Telecom for allegedly initiating and facilitating billions of unlawful robocalls.

OAKLAND, CA (STL.News) California Attorney General Rob Bonta Thursday issued the following statement in response to the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) issuing a cease-and-desist order against Avid Telecom. As part of a bipartisan coalition of 49 attorneys general, Attorney General Bonta filed a lawsuit against Avid Telecom on May 23, 2023, for allegedly initiating and facilitating billions of unlawful robocalls in California and around the country.

“The FCC’s decision to issue a cease-and-desist order against the company is a significant development in our collective efforts to stop illegal robocalls,” said Attorney General Bonta. “I joined a coalition of bipartisan attorneys general last month in suing Avid Telecom for its alleged role in sending or attempting to send billions of unlawful robocalls to consumers. While that lawsuit is ongoing, the FCC has put Avid Telecom on notice: stop originating illegal robocalls immediately or face serious consequences, like having all your call traffic blocked. I hope that other telecommunications companies responsible for perpetuating robocall traffic are paying attention.”

Editor Comment: Consumers from across the country will appreciate this effort.

SOURCE: California Attorney General