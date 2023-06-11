CA Attorney General Announces the Arrest of 62 in Hanford

The California Attorney General announced the arrest of 62 and the seizure of 34 illicit firearms and narcotics.

HANFORD, CA (STL.News) California Attorney General Rob Bonta, Hanford Police Department Chief Parker Sever, Kings County Sheriff David Robinson, and Kings County District Attorney Sarah Hacker today announced 62 arrests and the seizure of 34 illicit firearms and narcotics as part of a multiagency investigation, with a large-scale operation culminating today in Hanford. The operation, known as Operation Moovin’ Out, targeted members of a criminal street gang linked to criminal activity, including murder, shootings, human trafficking, fraud, and the sale of narcotics. As a direct result of the investigation, three previously unsolved cases of homicide and two shootings have been solved. Additionally, over the course of the investigation, law enforcement seized a pipe bomb, 34 guns of various makes and models — including 4 ghost guns and a semi-automatic handgun that was converted to full-auto — as well as over 1,400 grams of suspected crystal methamphetamine and 100 Norco pills. The joint law enforcement effort culminated in the operation today, with agents executing 23 search warrants and arresting 46 suspects in Kings, Tulare, and Fresno counties.

“The results of today’s operation highlight our ongoing collaborative efforts with law enforcement partners and our commitment to protecting our communities from violence,” said Attorney General Bonta. “From holding accountable criminals seeking to inflict harm to seizing illicit firearms and narcotics, we will continue taking swift action against those who threaten the safety and well-being of Californians. We’d like to thank our law enforcement partners across the state for their part in this tremendous collaborative effort and their tireless work to protect the people of California.”

The investigation began in early 2023 as part of a cooperative effort with the Kings County Major Crimes Task Force, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Kings County District Attorney’s Office, and the California Department of Justice. The investigation also led to the arrest of 30 individuals who were engaged in alleged criminal schemes involving human trafficking.

Through collaboration, the California Department of Justice’s Special Operations Unit provides statewide enforcement for combating violent crime, organized criminal activity, gangs, and organized crime groups, as well as intrastate drug trafficking. The unit uses the latest technology and advanced investigative techniques to work alongside local law enforcement to enhance investigations into violent criminals and organized crime throughout the state.

Attorney General Bonta is committed to making our communities safer for all Californians. In April, Attorney General Bonta announced 17 felony arrests as a result of a months-long,multiagencyy investigation of rival criminal syndicates in Northern California responsible for numerous violent crimes in Sutter, Sacramento, San Joaquin, Solano, Yolo, and Merced counties.

