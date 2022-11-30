By-election looms as Rosie Cooper stands down as Labour MP



Ms Cooper has been appointed Steward and Bailiff of the Three Hundreds of Chiltern by the Chancellor, the archaic process that effectively resigns an MP.She previously said she had accepted the position of chair of Mersey Care NHS Foundation Trust "after a considerable period of soul-searching and reflection".This appointment meant she was unable to continue with her duties as the MP for West Lancashire, she said.Ms Cooper, who has held the seat for 17 years, has a current majority of just over 8,300.Her resignation will mean a by-election in a constituency firmly in the "Red Wall" which Sir Keir Starmer will be looking to hold.A statement from the Treasury said: "The Chancellor of the Exchequer has this day appointed Rosemary Elizabeth Cooper to be Steward and Bailiff of the Three Hundreds of Chiltern."