St. Louis Blues Defeat Ottawa 4-3 on Friday, Nov. 29, 2025

St. Louis Blues Rally in Thrilling Third-Period Comeback to Defeat Ottawa 4–3

ST. LOUIS, MO (STL.News) St. Louis Blues – Ottawa – The St. Louis Blues delivered one of their most spirited performances of the season Friday night, rallying from behind with a three-goal surge in the third period to secure a dramatic 4–3 win over the Ottawa Senators at Enterprise Center. The victory energized the home crowd, boosted the team’s momentum, and showcased the kind of resilience that has often eluded the Blues in close games this season.

St. Louis entered the final period trailing 2–1 and facing a troubling trend: until this matchup, the Blues had not won a game this season when trailing through forty minutes. That narrative finally shifted, and in emphatic fashion. A combination of timely scoring, depth contributions, and steady goaltending turned what appeared to be another frustrating night into a morale-boosting victory.

A Slow Start Turns Into a Statement Finish

The game opened with St. Louis fighting through early inconsistencies. The Senators controlled much of the pace in the first period, capitalizing on opportunities while limiting the Blues’ offensive rhythm. St. Louis generated chances but lacked the finishing needed to build momentum early.

The second period brought improvement. Oskar Sundqvist finally broke through, burying his first goal of the season to tie the game 1–1 and inject energy into the Blues’ bench. His tally came at a pivotal moment, ending a scoring drought and reinforcing the importance of veteran depth players stepping up.

Ottawa regained the lead later in the period, and the Blues entered intermission down 2–1. That set the stage for what would become one of the most impressive third-period pushes the team has produced all season.

The Explosive Third Period That Changed Everything

Few would have predicted the offensive burst that unfolded once the puck dropped on the third. St. Louis came out with purpose, aggression, and renewed confidence, tilting the ice in their favor and consistently sustaining pressure in the offensive zone.

Jordan Kyrou lit the spark. In a highlight-reel moment, Kyrou sliced through defenders and finished with a smooth backhand to tie the game 2–2. The goal ignited the arena and signaled that the Blues were shifting into another gear.

Moments later, Pavel Buchnevich delivered another momentum-shifting strike, reclaiming the lead for St. Louis. The goal snapped a stretch where he had struggled to find even-strength production, making the moment even more meaningful for both the player and the team. With the Blues now ahead 3–2, what had been a grinding, uncertain game quickly transformed into a showcase of confidence and cohesion.

But the defining moment came from an unexpected hero: defenseman Matthew Kessel. At 9:19 in the third period, Kessel crashed toward the net, corralled a rebound, and punched home what would stand as the game-winning goal. The goal electrified the crowd and highlighted the importance of contributions from the full roster—not just top-line scorers.

Ottawa managed to cut the deficit to 4–3 late in the period, setting up a tense final stretch with the Senators pulling their goalie for an extra attacker. But St. Louis held firm, backed by reliable defensive groupings and a dialed-in performance from goaltender Jordan Binnington.

Binnington’s Backbone Performance

While the offense will be the headline, Binnington’s steadiness cannot be overlooked. He stopped 25 shots and made several key saves late in the game as Ottawa pressed hard for the equalizer. His composure under heavy pressure, especially in the final minute, allowed the Blues to close out the win cleanly.

Binnington has been a central figure in many of St. Louis’ tightly contested games this season. This matchup was no different—he was calm, controlled, and responsive when the team needed reliability between the pipes.

Depth Stepping Up at the Right Time

The victory was not solely the product of star-level play. It was a complete team effort—perhaps the most encouraging aspect of the night. The scoring was spread across the lineup: a defenseman, two top-six forwards, and a depth winger all found the back of the net.

The Blues have occasionally struggled this season with generating consistent production outside the top line, but this game proved they have the pieces to spread the scoring load when needed. From Sundqvist’s long-awaited goal to Kessel’s clutch finish, the performance reinforced that St. Louis is at its best when the entire roster is contributing.

A Shift in Confidence—and Possibly Momentum

More than just two points in the standings, this comeback win could represent a turning point. Entering the night, the Blues had been winless when trailing after two periods, a statistic that often reflects challenges with late-game execution. Breaking that pattern—especially in such convincing fashion—should build confidence both on the bench and in the locker room.

For a team working to establish greater consistency, these kinds of wins matter. They build trust, reinforce the coaching staff’s system, and strengthen the belief that the group can overcome adversity during difficult stretches of a game.

If the Blues can replicate this level of fight, forecheck intensity, and offensive pressure, they may start stringing together stronger performances and stabilizing their season trajectory.

Looking Ahead: Utah Mammoth Comes to Town

The Blues will not have long to savor the win. They return to the ice next for a matchup against the Utah Mammoth, a divisional opponent with plenty at stake. With home-ice energy fueling them and Friday’s comeback fresh in mind, St. Louis will look to carry their surge into the next game.

The upcoming contest offers the Blues an opportunity to build momentum at a critical point in the season. With a tightly packed standings race and every point carrying increased importance, St. Louis will aim to use Friday’s performance as a foundation for sharper execution and more consistent results.

St. Louis Blues – A Win That Resonates With Fans

Friday’s victory had the feeling of a classic Blues performance—tough, gritty, and never out of the fight. Fans left Enterprise Center energized by the turnaround and encouraged by the balanced scoring and resilience on display.

While one game does not define a season, this one showcased the traits that have historically made the Blues difficult to play against. If they can continue to build on the positives—speed in transition, forechecking pressure, improved special teams, and reliable goaltending—the team could begin climbing the standings more steadily.

For now, the dramatic 4–3 comeback stands as one of the most exciting performances of the season and a much-needed reminder that the Blues are capable of digging deep and rising to the moment when it matters most.

© 2025 STL.News/St. Louis Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved. Content may not be republished or redistributed without express written approval. Portions or all of our content may have been created with the assistance of AI technologies, like Gemini or ChatGPT, and are reviewed by our human editorial team. For the latest news, head to STL.News.