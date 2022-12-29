Buy Tata Steel, target price Rs 116: Kotak Securities

Kotak Securities has buy call on with a target price of Rs 116. The current market price of Tata Steel is Rs 113.75. Kotak Securities recommended to keep stop loss at Rs 109.

Tata Steel, incorporated in the year 1907, is a Large Cap company (having a market cap of Rs 138338.28 Crore) operating in Metals – Ferrous sector.

Tata Steel key Products/Revenue Segments include Steel & Steel Products, Power, Other Operating Revenue and Others for the year ending 31-Mar-2022.

Financials



For the quarter ended 30-09-2022, the company has reported a Consolidated Total Income of Rs 60206.78 Crore, down -5.48 % from last quarter Total Income of Rs 63698.15 Crore and down -.57 % from last year same quarter Total Income of Rs 60553.63 Crore. Company has reported net profit after tax of Rs 1195.20 Crore in latest quarter.

The company’s top management includes Mr.Ratan N Tata, Mr.David W Crane, Ms.Mallika Srinivasan, Mr.O P Bhatt, Mr.Deepak Kapoor, Mr.Farida Khambata, Mr.Saurabh Agrawal, Mr.V K Sharma, Mr.Koushik Chatterjee, Mr.T V Narendran, Mr.N Chandrasekaran, Mr.Noel Naval Tata. Company has Price Waterhouse & Co Chartered Accountants LLP as its auditors. As on 30-09-2022, the company has a total of 1,222 Crore shares outstanding.

Investment Rationale

Inverted head and shoulder on intraday scale and trading near the neckline hints at a strong breakout.

Promoter/FII Holdings

Promoters held 33.92 per cent stake in the company as of 30-Sep-2022, while FIIs owned 21.95 per cent, DIIs 18.08 per cent.

(Disclaimer: Recommendations given in this section or any reports attached herein are authored by an external party. Views expressed are that of the respective authors/entities. These do not represent the views of Economic Times (ET). ET does not guarantee, vouch for, endorse any of its contents and hereby disclaims all warranties, express or implied, relating to the same. Please consult your financial adviser and seek independent advice.