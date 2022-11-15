Buy Aarti Industries, target price Rs 825: HDFC Securities

Securities has buy call on Aarti Industries with a target price of Rs 825. The current market price of . is Rs 697.

Aarti Industries Ltd., incorporated in the year 1984, is a Mid Cap company (having a market cap of Rs 25362.59 Crore) operating in Pharmaceuticals sector.

Ltd. key Products/Revenue Segments include Speciality Chemicals, Pharmaceuticals for the year ending 31-Mar-2022.

Financials



For the quarter ended 30-09-2022, the company reported a Consolidated Total Income of Rs 1685.03 Crore, down -14.57 % from last quarter Total Income of Rs 1972.40 Crore and up 8.56 % from last year same quarter Total Income of Rs 1552.10 Crore. Company reported net profit after tax of Rs 124.48 Crore in latest quarter.

Investment Rationale

The brokerage maintains BUY recommendation on Aarti Industries (AIL), with a target price of INR 825/share. AIL’s constant focus on Capex and R&D will enable it to remain competitive and expand its customer base. The toluene segment in India is mainly untapped and catered to through imports; AIL will benefit in the long term by entering this segment.

Promoter/FII Holdings

Promoters held 44.16 per cent stake in the company as of 30-Sep-2022, while FIIs owned 11.82 per cent, DIIs 15.0 per cent.

(Disclaimer: Recommendations given in this section or any reports attached herein are authored by an external party. Views expressed are that of the respective authors/entities. These do not represent the views of Economic Times (ET). ET does not guarantee, vouch for, endorse any of its contents and hereby disclaims all warranties, express or implied, relating to the same. Please consult your financial adviser and seek independent advice.