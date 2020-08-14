Burt Man Adam Williams Going To Prison For Five Years For Possession Of Child Pornography

(STL.News) – U.S. Attorney James P. Kennedy Jr. announced today that Adam Williams, 33, of Burt, NY, who was convicted of possession of child pornography involving a prepubescent minor, was sentenced to serve 60 months in prison by Senior U.S. District Judge William M. Skretny.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Aaron J. Mango, who handled the case, stated that on October 3, 2017, investigators executed a search warrant at the defendant’s residence after discovering that Williams was utilizing a peer-to-peer network to distribute child pornography. Items seized from the defendant’s residence that contained child pornography included a laptop computer, and a hard drive. A forensic analysis recovered in excess of 11,000 images and 290 videos of child pornography on the laptop and hard drive. Some of images included prepubescent minors and depictions of violence.

The sentencing is the result of an investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, under the direction of Special Agent-in-Charge Stephen Belongia.

