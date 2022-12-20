Burman family sells 1% stake in Dabur India via block deal

The Burman family sold approximately 1% stake in on Tuesday through two of their entities in a block deal.

Gyan Enterprises Pvt Ltd and Chowdry Associates are the two promoter group entities that sold the stake, the company said in an exchange filing.

The company, however, did not disclose the quantum of shares sold and the price at which the transaction took place.

Block deals on BSE suggest that the sale fetched the promoters about Rs 978 crore.

The stake sale was done to raise funds for financing some ventures of the Burman family.

On Monday, reports said that the Burman family is looking at selling stake worth Rs 800 crore through a block deal, and that they will offer up to 4% discount.

As of September end, the Burman family together held a 67.24% stake in India.

Dabur is among the few stocks in the FMCG space to have underperformed in 2022. The fall in the stock on Tuesday has turned the returns negative. The stock ended 1.5% down at Rs 579.85.

