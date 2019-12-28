Bureau of Land Management Seeks Contracts for Alaska Village-Based Type 2 Wildland Firefighting Crews

FAIRBANKS, AK (STL.News) The Bureau of Land Management Alaska Fire Service (BLM AFS) is soliciting contracts for Type 2 wildland firefighting hand crews based in rural Alaska villages for the 2020 fire season. Multiple contractors may be selected to base crews in communities in the Upper Yukon, Tanana and Galena Fire Management Zones for quick response to fires within the BLM AFS protection area, which covers the northern half of the state.

The solicitation notice is posted at www.fedconnect.net. Once at the website, select “Search Public Opportunities Only,” then change the Search Criteria to ‘Reference Number’ and enter “140L0618R0103”. Potential contractors have 30 days to submit proposals.

The contract crew concept intends to meet the need for Type 2 wildland firefighting crews in Alaska and the Lower 48 in response to the changing complexity of managing emergency firefighter (EFF) crews.

The solicitation is a competitive process and open to qualified entities to ensure the success of the program. Unlike EFF crews that are hired only on an as-needed basis, contracted crews allow for work outside of fire suppression, such as fuels mitigation and other funded projects. Contract crews may also provide more stable employment than the current EFF program, as well as additional opportunities for Alaska Native Corporations and Alaska tribes to manage their own wildland fire crew program and play a larger role in wildland firefighting in Alaska and the Lower 48. The contract crews will adhere to national qualifications for Type 2 hand crews.

Contracts may be awarded for Type 2 crews in one or more of the existing BLM EFF crew regions depending on the number of qualified offers. However, the BLM AFS will continue to administer Type 2 EFF crews in regions where no contracts are awarded as long as enough qualified responders are available.

For more information regarding the contract solicitation, contact BLM Contracting Officer Theresa Coffenberry at the National Operations Center at (303) 236-5437 or tcoffenberry@blm.gov.