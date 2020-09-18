Buffalo, Ny; Vicky Hoffstetter Sentenced On Gun Charge | USAO-WDNY

(STL.News) – U.S. Attorney James P. Kennedy, Jr. announced today that Vicky Hoffstetter, 38, of Painesville, OH, who was convicted of conspiracy to transfer firearms purchased outside of state of residency, was sentenced to time served and two years’ supervised release by U.S. District Judge Elizabeth A. Wolford.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Charles J. Volkert, Jr., who handled the case, stated that between April 2018 and May 2018, the defendant, without being a licensed firearm importer, manufacturer, dealer, or collector, conspired with others, to transport firearms into New York State from the State of Ohio. Hoffstetter conducted straw purchases of firearms in Ohio in her own name, while knowing that the firearms were actually paid and intended for a co-conspirator, who lived in Buffalo, New York.

The sentencing is the result of an investigation by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, under the direction of Special Agent-in-Charge John B. Devito, New York Field Division, and the Buffalo Police Department, under the direction of Commissioner Byron Lockwood.

