BTC, ETH, ADA, BNB Ranked the Most Watched Crypto Assets in 2022

Today’s top ten crypto assets make up a large portion of the crypto economy’s current $797.95 billion value on Dec. 29, 2022, and many of them are some of the most popular digital currencies today. While coin market capitalization aggregation sites allow patrons to add their favorite coins to a watchlist, between coingecko.com and coinmarketcap.com, bitcoin is the most watched top ten crypto coin in 2022 as it’s on approximately 4,848,865 watchlists today.

The Top Ten Crypto Market Cap Coins in Terms of Watchlist Numbers

As 2022 comes to an end, crypto market and price aggregation websites like coinmarketcap.com (CMC) and coingecko.com (CG) offer watchlists so visitors can hone in on their favorite coins or maybe the coins held in their portfolio. In basic terms, a watchlist is a specific set of crypto assets that a person selects in order to monitor and it can be viewed without monitoring all the other crypto assets the individual doesn’t care about.

In traditional finance, investors have watchlists for stocks and commodities as well so they can keep an eye on an asset’s market value. While looking at the top ten crypto assets on Dec. 29, 2022, each crypto coin has a number of how many users selected a specific coin to add to their watchlist. Between the CG and CMC coin market cap aggregation sites, bitcoin (BTC) is the top coin in terms of watchlists.

Out of the top ten crypto assets BTC, ETH, ADA, and BNB have the most recorded watchlists according to CG and CMC numbers.

At the time of writing on CG, bitcoin (BTC) is on 1,192,111 watchlists, and on CMC, bitcoin is on 3,656,754 watchlists, which equates to more than 4.84 million watchlists in total on Dec. 29, 2022. Ethereum is the second runner-up with a total of 4,109,238 watchlists with 1,104,484 stemming from CG, and 3,004,754 from CMC. Below BTC and ETH, watchlist heavyweights include ADA with 2.94 million, BNB with 2.45 million, and XRP with roughly 2.21 million watchlists.

ADA, BNB, and XRP are followed by crypto coins like DOGE with 2.14 million, polygon’s (MATIC) 1.84 million, and the stablecoin tether’s (USDT) total of 1.52 million on Dec. 29. While there’s three stablecoins in the top ten coin market caps, the dollar-pegged assets are the least watched bunch out of the top cryptos today. While USDT leads with 1.52 million, BUSD’s watchlist count is much lower with 351,265 watchlists.

Just above BUSD is USDC’s watchlist count as it currently commands 358,911 total across CG and CMC. At the time of writing at 2:30 p.m. (ET) on Dec. 29, 2022, the top ten crypto assets represent $676.08 billion or 84.72% of the crypto economy’s current $797.95 billion value. Outside the top ten crypto assets, shiba inu (SHIB) is an outlier with 2,382,306 watchlists but the coin is in the 15th largest market cap position.

What do you think about the top ten crypto assets in terms of overall CG and CMC watchlists? Let us know what you think about this subject in the comments section below.

