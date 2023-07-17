Bryson L. Butterfly Apprehended – Baltimore County Murder

U.S. Marshals Apprehend Bryson L. Butterfly Man in Harpers Ferry, WV – Butterfly was Wanted in Connection With Baltimore County Murder

Martinsburg, WV (STL.News) Bryson L. Butterfly was wanted in connection with an April 2023 Baltimore County murder and has been arrested by the U.S. Marshals Mountain State Fugitive Task Force (MSFTF) in Harpers Ferry, WV.

In April of 2023, Bryson L. Butterfly, 18, of Harpers Ferry, WV, was one of three suspects charged with first-degree murder and robbery, which occurred in Baltimore County, Maryland. Butterfly’s two co-conspirators had previously been arrested and are currently in the Baltimore County Detention Center.

The Baltimore County Prosecutors Office requested the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Capital Area Regional Task Force (CARTF) in locating and apprehending Butterfly. The investigation revealed Butterfly had fled the area and may be in Jefferson County, WV.

The CARTF, in conjunction with the MSFTF, determined Butterfly was residing in the 1600 Block of Engle Switch Rd, Harpers Ferry, WV. Further information received during the investigation led detectives to the Hollywood Casinos Racetrack in Charles Town, WV, where the subject was known to be a jockey.

On July 13th, members of the MSFTF arrested Butterfly at his residence on the 1600 block of Engle Switch Road.

“This case illustrates how well U.S. Marshals offices across the nation work together with other state and local agencies to locate and remove violent subjects from the community,” said Acting U.S. Marshal Terry Moore.

Butterfly is currently being held at the Eastern Regional Jail to await his extradition to Maryland. Additional information on this case may be obtained from the Baltimore County Prosecutor’s Office in Maryland.

SOURCE: U.S. Marshals Service