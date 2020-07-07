Broken Bow Man Logan Lawson Cox Sentenced To 60 Months For Firearm Possession

(STL.News) – The United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma announced that Logan Lawson Cox, age 29, of Broken Bow, Oklahoma was sentenced to 60 months’ imprisonment, and 3 years of supervised release for Felon In Possession Of Firearm, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Sections 922(g)(1) and 924(a)(2). The charges arose from an investigation by the McCurtain County Sheriff’s Office and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

The Indictment alleged that on or about November 17, 2019, in the Eastern District of Oklahoma, the defendant, having been convicted of a crime punishable by imprisonment for a term exceeding one year, and knowing of said conviction, knowingly possessed in and affecting commerce, a firearm which had been shipped and transported in interstate commerce.

United States Attorney Brian J. Kuester said, “Working with local law enforcement agencies to combat violent crime is a Department of Justice priority. Enforcing federal gun laws removes guns from those who are prohibited from possessing them and removes those offenders from the communities where they have chosen to continue a life of crime. The result is safer communities.”

ATF Special Agent in Charge Jeffrey C. Boshek II said, “ATF is committed to working with our partners and keeping firearms out of the hands of violent offenders. Eastern Oklahoma is now safer because Mr. Cox, a multi-convicted felon, is behind bars.”

The Honorable Ronald A. White, U.S. District Judge in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Oklahoma, in Muskogee, presided over the hearing. Assistant United States Attorney Jarrod Leaman represented the United States.

