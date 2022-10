© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: British Prime Minister Liz Truss speaks at Britain’s Conservative Party’s annual conference in Birmingham, Britain, October 5, 2022. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/File Photo



LONDON (Reuters) – Britain will retain plans to increase corporation tax, Prime Minister Liz Truss said on Friday.

“It is clear that parts of our mini-budget went further and faster than markets were expecting,” Truss told a news conference. “We need to act now to reassure the markets of our fiscal discipline.”