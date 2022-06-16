Brishun Gary Sentenced for Attempted Robbery of an ATM

(STL.News) BRISHUN GARY, age 20, a resident of New Orleans, Louisiana, was sentenced by the Honorable Susie Morgan, announced U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans. GARY was sentenced to 3 years of probation, 6 months to be served on home confinement and a $100 mandatory special assessment fee. The defendant was also ordered to pay $39,324 in restitution.

According to court records, on or about February 5, 2020, GARY and others attempted to break into an ATM located in the drive-through of a Capital One Bank using sledgehammers, crowbars, chains, and a truck. Just prior to this robbery attempt, GARY and others were observed in the same truck attempting to break into an ATM at Hancock Whitney Bank.

U.S. Attorney Evans praised the work of the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the New Orleans Police Department in investigating this matter. The prosecution of this case is being handled by Assistant U. S. Attorney G. Dall Kammer, Chief of the General Crimes Unit.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today