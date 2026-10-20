Brighter Side of Blue Revisits St. Louis Sports Scandals

ST. LOUIS, MO – October 20, 2026 (STL.News) The Brighter Side of Blue, a St. Louis-based podcast featuring current and retired law enforcement officers, takes listeners through some of the city’s most memorable sports-related criminal cases in an episode combining firsthand police experiences, professional sports history, humor, tragedy, and personal redemption.

Recorded at Colombo’s Cafe & Tavern in St. Louis’ Dogtown neighborhood, the episode features retired St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department Major Danny Howard, retired Detective Tommy Sawyer, Lt. Jim “JJ” Joyner, and retired Sgt. John Frank, who serves as the show’s producer.

The discussion focuses on former St. Louis Rams player Leonard Little, former St. Louis Blues players Mike Danton and Rob Ramage, and the history of the 1982 World Series champion St. Louis Cardinals.

Rather than simply recounting familiar headlines, the hosts bring their law enforcement backgrounds and personal experiences into the conversation, offering perspectives on events that affected victims, families, athletes, and the broader St. Louis community.

Former Police Officer Recalls Leonard Little Crash

One of the episode’s most compelling segments features Joyner recounting his firsthand involvement in the investigation of the fatal 1998 traffic crash involving St. Louis Rams defensive end Leonard Little.

The crash killed Susan Gutweiler, a St. Louis County woman who was driving downtown to pick up her son from a concert.

Joyner explains that he and another officer were nearby when the accident was reported and responded to the scene.

He recalls arriving to find a serious collision involving Little’s vehicle and Gutweiler’s car.

According to Joyner, Little was visibly distressed as officers worked to secure the scene, summon emergency assistance, and begin the investigation.

Joyner also remembers other football players approaching as officers prepared to take Little into custody.

The former Rams player subsequently pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and received probation and a jail sentence.

For Joyner, the experience remains memorable decades later, particularly because of the victim and the devastating consequences of impaired driving.

The hosts discuss the responsibilities of professional athletes, the dangers of alcohol-related driving offenses and the importance of accountability regardless of a person’s public profile.

Rob Ramage: Tragedy, Prison and Redemption

Another significant portion of the episode examines former St. Louis Blues defenseman Rob Ramage and the fatal 2003 automobile collision in Ontario, Canada, that killed former NHL player Keith Magnuson.

Ramage, who played for the Blues during the 1980s, was convicted of offenses related to the alcohol-involved crash and received a prison sentence.

Producer John Frank explains that he spoke directly with Ramage while preparing for the episode.

Although Ramage did not participate in the recording, Frank shares details from their conversation about the accident, its consequences, and Ramage’s subsequent efforts to help others.

The discussion highlights Ramage’s longstanding friendship with Magnuson and the support members of Magnuson’s family expressed during the legal proceedings.

Frank describes Ramage’s involvement in hockey mentoring, community activities, and efforts to educate younger players about responsible decisions.

The hosts also discuss his connection with the St. Louis Warriors, a hockey organization serving military veterans.

Their conversation emphasizes that redemption does not erase responsibility for past actions but can involve meaningful efforts to prevent similar tragedies.

Mike Danton Murder-for-Hire Case Examined

The episode’s longest and most detailed segment centers on former St. Louis Blues player Mike Danton, whose professional hockey career was interrupted by a federal murder-for-hire investigation in 2004.

Danton pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit murder for hire and was sentenced to 7½ years in federal prison.

The hosts examine the circumstances surrounding his relationship with David Frost, a controversial figure who shaped Danton’s development as a young hockey player.

Sawyer traces Danton’s early years in Canadian youth hockey, his transition to professional competition, and the increasingly complicated relationship with his former coach.

The discussion includes allegations of manipulation, inappropriate influence, and troubling behavior surrounding Frost’s involvement with young athletes.

The podcast discusses those allegations as part of its examination of the relationship, not as findings that Frost was convicted of the alleged misconduct.

The hosts describe how Danton’s relationship with Frost became central to understanding the events that ultimately led to the federal investigation.

They also discuss the involvement of individuals in the St. Louis region who contacted authorities after learning about the proposed killing.

According to the episode, information provided to local law enforcement ultimately brought federal investigators into the case.

The conversation moves beyond the criminal proceedings to examine Danton’s subsequent education, return to hockey, and efforts to rebuild his life.

The hosts acknowledge his responsibility for the offense while exploring whether his earlier experiences may have influenced his decisions.

The case also leads to a broader discussion about youth sports, parental expectations, and the influence coaches and mentors can exercise over young athletes.

Remembering the 1982 St. Louis Cardinals

The conversation turns to baseball history with a discussion of the 1982 St. Louis Cardinals and the substance-abuse problems that affected some professional players during that era.

The hosts revisit former Cardinals outfielder Lonnie Smith, his acknowledged struggles with cocaine and his subsequent recovery.

They also recall personalities associated with the championship team, including Keith Hernandez, Joaquín Andújar and George Hendrick.

Sawyer shares a personal story from his teenage years working as a lifeguard at a St. Louis apartment complex where several Cardinals players lived.

His recollections provide a lighter contrast to the episode’s more serious criminal cases.

The segment illustrates the podcast’s conversational format, with personal memories and humor accompanying discussions of professional sports history.

Police Stories From the Streets of St. Louis

Before turning to the sports cases, the hosts share stories from their early days as St. Louis police officers.

Howard recounts an embarrassing incident during his first solo traffic stop, while other hosts describe memorable emergency calls and situations that taught them important lessons about police work.

They also discuss the former neighborhood police district stations and their eventual consolidation into larger facilities.

Several hosts worry that the changes weakened neighborhood connections and reduced the camaraderie of smaller district operations.

Their observations reflect their experiences and opinions rather than a comprehensive assessment of the department’s organizational changes.

The conversation provides listeners with a glimpse into police culture, professional relationships, and the experiences that shaped the hosts’ careers.

A Podcast Rooted in St. Louis

Founded in 2023, The Brighter Side of Blue has developed a growing collection of conversations about criminal investigations, police history, public safety, and the people involved in law enforcement.

The program is based at Colombo’s Cafe & Tavern, a longtime neighborhood spot on Manchester Avenue in Dogtown.

Its informal setting shapes the show’s identity, letting the hosts and guests move naturally between serious discussions, personal memories, and humor.

The podcast also recognizes local business supporters, including Schicker Ford of St. Louis, and regularly encourages audience participation.

Its broader mission includes remembering police officers’ sacrifices, recognizing influential figures in law enforcement, and preserving stories that helped shape St. Louis.

This episode demonstrates that approach through a mix of historical criminal cases, firsthand police accounts, and discussions of the consequences of personal decisions.

Preserving Stories Beyond the Headlines

The Brighter Side of Blue offers something different from a conventional news report.

Its hosts frequently knew the neighborhoods, worked in the departments, or encountered the people involved in the stories they discuss.

Their experiences add personal context, although recollections and commentary should be distinguished from established court records and independently verified facts.

The latest discussion of St. Louis sports scandals illustrates how professional athletic careers, criminal investigations and community history can intersect in unexpected ways.

For longtime St. Louis residents, the episode revisits cases that once dominated local headlines. For younger audiences, it introduces important chapters of the city’s sports and criminal justice history.

Above all, the program reflects the podcast’s central purpose: preserving stories, recognizing the human experiences behind major events, and encouraging conversations that continue long after the original headlines have faded.

Read Local News at STL.News

Featured articles: