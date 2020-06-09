Bridgeport Man Lynwood Cogdell Sentenced to 10 Years in Federal Prison for Firearm Offenses

(STL.News) – John H. Durham, United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut, announced that Lynwood Cogdell, 32, of Bridgeport, was sentenced today by U.S. District Judge Janet C. Hall to 120 months of imprisonment, followed by three years of supervised release, for illegally possessing firearms in association with his narcotics distribution activities.

Pursuant to the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act), the sentencing occurred via videoconference.

According to court documents and statements made in court, on March 15, 2016, Cogdell was sentenced in federal court to 36 months of imprisonment, followed by three years of supervised release, for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was released from federal prison in June 2018.

On August 10, 2018, while on supervised release, Cogdell was arrested by Stamford Police after he was found in possession of a loaded .40 caliber semi-automatic pistol and 150 folds of heroin that he intended to distribute.

On April 15, 2019, Cogdell was arrested by Connecticut State Police in Bridgeport after he was found in possession of a loaded .40 caliber semi-automatic pistol and 58 folds of heroin/fentanyl that he intended to distribute.

Cogdell has been detained since April 15, 2019. On February 6, 2020, he pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense.

This investigation was conducted by the U.S. Marshals Service, Stamford Police Department, Bridgeport Police Department and Connecticut State Police. The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Lauren C. Clark.

This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and make neighborhoods safer for everyone.

