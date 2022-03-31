Bridgeport: Latrell S. Moore Admits Committing Robberies

Bridgeport Man, Latrell S. Moore Admits Committing Robberies in Stratford and New Haven

(STL.News) Leonard C Boyle, United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut, today announced that LATRELL S. MOORE, 32, of Bridgeport, waived his right to be indicted and pleaded guilty yesterday before U.S. District Judge Jeffrey A. Meyer in New Haven to robbery and firearm offenses.

According to court documents and statements made in court, on August 5, 2019, Moore committed an armed robbery of the Dunkin Donuts located on Lordship Boulevard in Stratford. On August 12, 2019, he robbed the Santander Bank located on Grand Avenue in New Haven, taking approximately $2,000.

Moore was arrested on related state charges on August 14, 2019. At the time of his arrest he possessed a loaded .38 caliber revolver and a .25 caliber semiautomatic handgun.

Moore’s criminal history includes a state felony weapons conviction. It is a violation of federal law for a person previously convicted of a felony offense to possess a firearm or ammunition that has moved in interstate or foreign commerce.

Moore pleaded guilty to one count of Hobbs Act robbery, one count of brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a robbery, one count of bank robbery, and one count of count of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. At sentencing, which is scheduled for July 12, Moore faces a mandatory minimum term of imprisonment of seven years and a maximum term of imprisonment of life.

Moore has been detained since his arrest.

This matter is being investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Connecticut State Police and the Stratford, New Haven and Bridgeport Police Departments. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Christopher W. Schmeisser.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today